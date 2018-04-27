Exclusive: State Of Ga. Says Nas Owes More Than $300K In Back Taxes

Legendary Rapper Once Again Behind On His Taxes, State Says

Kelis’ allegations that he was an abuser who’d get black-out drunk when they were together isn’t the only major headache Nas has to contend with.

The state of Georgia has accused the “If I Ruled The World” rapper with being a major tax dodger and not paying up to the tune of more than $300,000, BOSSIP has learned. The state recently hit Nas with two tax liens for a total of $311,226 for outstanding back taxes from 2007 and 2010, according to the liens, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

The new liens are the state’s latest attempt to recoup on Nas’ original tax debt that initially topped out at nearly $600,000.

The state’s tax department said that the rap legend has paid some, but not all of his tax debt: Nas originally owed $493,263 on taxes from 2007, but now owes $261,071, according to one lien. And the other said Jay-Z’s former nemesis was behind $77,844 for his taxes from 2010, but now owes $50,155.

Nas has until the end of next month to settle the debts or the state could slap additional financial penalties on the debt, his paperwork states.

