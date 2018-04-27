Who Looked More Bangin?

By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Tiffany Haddish LAS VEGAS, NV, USA - APRIL 26: CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2018 held at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Halle Berry, Christina Milian, Naomi Campbell, Ryan Destiny, Gabrielle Union And Tiffany Haddish Attend Events

Tiffany Haddish picked up an award at CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, this week. The “Girls Trip” star rocked a sleek updo and shimmery jumpsuit to accept her honor.

Gabrielle Union LAS VEGAS, NV, USA - APRIL 26: CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2018 held at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

We’re loving this big natural hair and pink pantsuit on Gabrielle Union, who also won honors at CinemaCon. Check out more photos from CinemaCon below then hit the flip for more Hollywood stunners seen on the scene and don’t forget to weigh in about Who Looked More Bangin!

Halle Berry was seen arriving to the opening of the new Beverly Hills Restaurant 'Avra Estiatorio'.

SPW / Splash News

Halle Berry hit up the opening of the new Beverly Hills Restaurant Avra Estitatorio. Love this look on her.

Celebrities attend the Azzedine Alaia flagship store opening in London, UK. Naomi Campbell

Flynet – Splash News

Naomi Campbell was photographed at the Azzedine Alaia flagship store opening in London. Stunning right?

Singer and media personality Christina MIlian spotted leaving 'Good Day New York' wearing a gold mini wrap dress and gold and white sandals

Fortunata/SplashNews

Christina Milian looked gorgeous in gold for a press day with Good Day New York

Actress and singer Ryan Destiny, star of FOX TV's 'Star', spotted leaving 'Good Day New York' wearing a khaki bustier top with pants that lace up in the rear leg, black mules with ankle ties, and a trench coat draped off the shoulder

Fortunata / Splash News

Ryan Destiny also stunned outside the show.

