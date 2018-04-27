Halle Berry, Christina Milian, Naomi Campbell, Ryan Destiny, Gabrielle Union And Tiffany Haddish Attend Events

Tiffany Haddish picked up an award at CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, this week. The “Girls Trip” star rocked a sleek updo and shimmery jumpsuit to accept her honor.

We’re loving this big natural hair and pink pantsuit on Gabrielle Union, who also won honors at CinemaCon. Check out more photos from CinemaCon below then hit the flip for more Hollywood stunners seen on the scene and don’t forget to weigh in about Who Looked More Bangin!