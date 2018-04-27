Lawrence Hive, WYA? Jay Ellis Says He Hasn’t Shot Any Scenes for ‘Insecure’ Season 3 [Video]

Jay Ellis Talks About Returning To Insecure For Season 3

Insecure actor Jay Ellis stopped by The Angie Martinez Show on Thursday to talk about his ambassador position at the American Black Film Festival. While there, it’s no surprise that his role on HBO’s hit series was brought up, which is when it’s revealed that Ellis has apparently been a bit “out of the loop” on the fate of the show. He also said that he has “not shot any scenes” so far for the upcoming third season.

When Martinez asked Ellis when the show’s next three is slated to premiere, the actor who plays Lawrence really wasn’t sure. He replied, “I’m a little bit out of it. I’m not really…they’ve been filming for the last six or seven weeks or something like that…I don’t know if there is a relationship. There was closure at the end. There was like full closure, they said bye.”

If you’re Team Lawrence, you might wanna break out the tissues.