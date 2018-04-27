Fresh Out Banger: GS9 (Bobby Shmurda) Member Fetty Luciano’s “Ugly” Video Is Crip City [Video]

(FETTY LUCIANO)

Fetty Luciano is actually the brother of Rowdy Rebel, who is the kid locked up with Bobby Shmurda. Bobby and Rowdy were making some pretty dope music together before they got locked and now this kid Fetty is out of jail running with the torch.

P.S.

Miss me with that mess about supporting gangster rap… This song has been on repeat while working out all week! LOL