Fly Girl: OG Iconic Fashion Stylist Misa Hylton Gets Her Shine At MCM Documentary Premiere [Photos]

Fly Girl: OG Iconic Fashion Stylist Misa Hylton Gets Her Shine At MCM Documentary Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Misa Hylton’s MCM Tribeca Film Festival Premiere

Misa Hylton is getting her flowers while she can still smell them. The fashion stylist behind the iconic red carpet and magazine cover looks of some our most influential hip-hop artists is featured in a soon-to-be released documentary created by MCM called The Remix: Hip Hop x. Fashion. From Lil Kim to Missy, her baby daddy Diddy, Mary J Blige, Jodeci — Misa made them all fly!

This week, the film premiered to folks at the Tribeca Film Festival and hip-hop elite stepped out to show Misa love, like Big Daddy Kane (he kinda looked like a snack) and 9th Wonder. They also rocked pieces from Misa’s recent MCM X PUMA collection (money moves!) in celebration.

(L-R) Bevy Smith, Misa Hylton, and Emil Wilbekin attend MCM The Remix: Women In Hip Hop at Public Arts on April 24, 2018 in New York City.

Congratulations Misa!

 

 

