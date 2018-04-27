Get Your Coin, King: Sales Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Increase By 236% Following Pulitzer Prize Win

Kendrick’s DAMN. Sales Have More Than Doubled Following Pulitzer

Kendrick Lamar’s latest album DAMN. was released a little over a year ago, and has since sold 1.1 million copies. An even bigger accomplishment than just album sales though, is Kenny’s Pulitzer for the project.

The Compton emcee became the first rapper in history to win the world-renowned Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 project. According to Billboard, DAMN.’s album sales went *Fat Joe voice* ALL THE WAY UP following his Pulitzer win on April 16, more than doubling the numbers from the previous week. A 236% jump, to be exact.

Beside the album getting more attention in the sales department, streams and individual song sales increased pretty substantially, as well. Digital song sales from the album and domestic on-demand streams rose 29 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

All of this incresed interested has led DAMN. being back on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. The album also rose from Number 20 to Number 13 on the Billboard 200.

Congratulations to Kendrick on the major achievement, and for having an album that’s still so prevalent more than a year after it’s release.