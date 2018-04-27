Black Brutalization: Cops Appear To Choke Former Footballer Desmond Marrow Unconscious, “I Can’t Breathe”

Image via Getty

Police Caught On Camera Making Violent Arrest Of Ex-NFL Player

Former NFL player Desmond Marrow almost became another sad, social media hashtag after an encounter with police in Henry County, Georgia went way left.

According to 11Alive Desmond was slammed on the ground and put in a position that restricted his breathing to the point that he was rendered unconscious.

The report is that Marrow got into a road rage incident after someone threw a cup of coffee at his car. Marrow is said to have chased this person into a parking lot and an argument began. When a cop showed up, he was told that Marrow threatened to shoot people. While NO weapon was found on Marrow, he was told he would be arrested for threats.

Then this happened.

This is police work? Or how slave catchers would beat down the enslaved? As he begs for mercy, Cops handcuff him, slam him to the car, then the ground, knock out his teeth, choke him—THEN ask “you ok?”😑 Former NFL player Desmond Marrow#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/IFcdi2voN2 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) April 26, 2018

On his Facebook page, Marrow says officers claimed he had a gun in his pocket, but he says it was only a cellphone. He also wrote that police “knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious. In addition I suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion.” 11Alive reached out to him to get further comment, but he declined to speak Thursday night. However, he did write in the post that “I was fully cooperating with the officers with ZERO resistance. I thought I was going to die. I was sure I was passing out or dying.”

Just another day living in a Black body in America.