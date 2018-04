🤭 A post shared by 🦋Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on Apr 26, 2018 at 2:52pm PDT

(GETTY)

Alexis Skyy is showing her walk to the pool on her Instagram. Real or fake…that cake looks scrumptious! LOL

Turn the pages if you wanna see more pictures of Fetty Wap’s baby momma… SMH