WELP! Marlo Hampton Agrees That Kim Zolciak’s Comments Were Racist & Drags THIS Person Into It

Marlo Hampton Speaks On Kim Zolciak’s Racism

Marlo Hampton is the latest RHOA star to call out Kim Zolciak for her racist ways.

As previously reported Kim cried foul at production for “editing” and taking her words “out of context” for that damning video of her saying that “racism didn’t really exist before social media.”

According to Marlo Hampton however, there was nothing taken out of context and Kim’s comments really were racist. Not only that, it was racist for Kim’s daughter Brielle to claim that she found roaches ins NeNe’s house because that too has racist undertones.

“In our community, the things that came out her mouth just didn’t rub us right, period,” Marlo told TMZ. “Brielle going to NeNe’s house and seeing waterbugs in such a beautiful home—and to say roaches, you don’t do that, where we’re from that means that you’re poor, you’re dirty, you live in the projects.”

Hmmmm.

While we completely understand her defending her girl, do roaches really equate to some project living or is Marlo reaching???