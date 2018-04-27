Meanwhile, In Staten Island: Woman Smashes Popeyes Window Because She Couldn’t Order A Wendy’s 4 For $4

A Woman In Popeyes Busts Window After Trying To Order

A woman in a Staten Island wasn’t pleased with her Popeyes visit, after she tried to order from a discount menu you can only find at Wendy’s, according to police.

The customer’s tirade was all caught on tape, which included her slamming a chair through a window of the location. The insanity began when the woman tried to get food at the Popeyes in Elm Park a little after 8:30 p.m. on April 8.

Police sources explained that she wanted something off the “4 for $4” menu, but soon learned that Popeyes doesn’t have that menu–Wendy’s does. Despite ordering from the wrong fast food chain’s menu, the women sat down to eat and then had words with the employees on the way out, sources said.

Security footage shows her stick her tongue out, wave her middle fingers in the air, and lastly, pick up a chair and bash in one the restaurant’s plate glass windows.

You can watch some of the Popeyes brawl in the security footage below.