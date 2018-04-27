Bute Baby Makers: Baby Bumpin’ Cardi B & Offset Display Their Trap Love After Latin Billboard Awards

Cardi B And Offset Take Sweet Baby Bump Flicks

Cardi B had a sweet ending to a busy night last night. The coveted rapper performed at The Latin Billboard Awards in Las Vegas with latin artist Ozuna. Offset was there by her side as she whined-it-up on stage. After the party, the two posed for the sweet coupled up flicks.

Earlier, Cardi B was served by her ex-manager who is seeking millions after claiming she shut him out of her success. She doesn’t appear to be the least bit bothered.

