Bute Baby Makers: Baby Bumpin' Cardi B & Offset Display Their Trap Love After Latin Billboard Awards

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by: David Becker/Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Cardi B And Offset Take Sweet Baby Bump Flicks

Cardi B had a sweet ending to a busy night last night. The coveted rapper performed at The Latin Billboard Awards in Las Vegas with latin artist Ozuna. Offset was there by her side as she whined-it-up on stage. After the party, the two posed for the sweet coupled up flicks.

Earlier, Cardi B was served by her ex-manager who is seeking millions after claiming she shut him out of her success. She doesn’t appear to be the least bit bothered.

The parents 😍😍😍😍 #CardiB #Offset

A post shared by Cardi & Offset (@cardixoffset) on

Aren’t they bute??? More after the flip.

 

