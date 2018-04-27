Jesus Take The Notepad App: Chance The Rapper Writes An Apologetic Sermon After Advocating For His Trump-Loving Brother-In-Christ

Chance The Rapper Apologizes For “Black People Don’t Have To Be Democrats” Tweet

After blindly jumping off of a Calabasas cliff for confederate loving what’s-his-name, Chancellor The Nursery Rhymer just tweeted out a whole book. We think there is an apology in his lengthy message and somewhere he calls himself a pathetic buffoon. Here it is.

“Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.”

He then made clear his true feelings for Trump. “I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination.” Adding that his tweet “about black folk not having to be democrats (though true)” was “said… at the wrongest time.”

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

The tweeted apology comes after Trump thanked him and others personally for “opening the eyes of the Black community”.

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

We don’t know yet, we still have an attitude. Do you accept?