Jesus Take The Notepad App: Chance The Rapper Writes An Apologetic Sermon After Advocating For His Trump-Loving Brother-In-Christ
Chance The Rapper Apologizes For “Black People Don’t Have To Be Democrats” Tweet
After blindly jumping off of a Calabasas cliff for confederate loving what’s-his-name, Chancellor The Nursery Rhymer just tweeted out a whole book. We think there is an apology in his lengthy message and somewhere he calls himself a pathetic buffoon. Here it is.
“Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.”
He then made clear his true feelings for Trump. “I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination.” Adding that his tweet “about black folk not having to be democrats (though true)” was “said… at the wrongest time.”
The tweeted apology comes after Trump thanked him and others personally for “opening the eyes of the Black community”.
We don’t know yet, we still have an attitude. Do you accept?