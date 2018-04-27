SZA Releases Official “Doves In The Wind” Music Video With Kendrick Lamar [Video]

SZA And Kendrick Lamar Team Up For “Doves In The Wind” Video

SZA has dropped a good amount of videos for the songs off of her debut album, including fan favorites like “Supermodel,” “The Weekend,” and most recently, “Broken Clocks.” Now, the songstress has finally teamed up with her TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar to release the visual for their song together off SZA’s 2017 project, Ctrl.

The “Doves In The Wind” video was just released, and features Kendrick back on his Kung Fu tip, with Solana joining right in. In the end, the student becomes the master.