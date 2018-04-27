The Ville is Back: J. Cole Announces Inaugural Dreamville Festival In Raleigh, North Carolina

J. Cole Announces Inaugural Dreamville Festival

J. Cole has been a lot more active on social media since dropping his latest project last week, and now he’s got even more news for fans to get excited about.

The rapper just announced the first annual Dreamville Festival, which is set to take place on September 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sign-up for pre-sale access to tickets is available on the official website and according to the News & Observer, it’s going to be a multi-stage festival.

The announcement of the festival didn’t come with any real concrete info, like how much tickets are going to cost or who is actually going to be performing…but that should come pretty soon considering the festival is only 5 months out. And it’s safe to say, Cole himself will probably be performing, which is enough for a lot of fans.

Hopefully we’ll find out the lineup for this new venture in the coming weeks. Dreamville’s record label has several artists on it, including Bas, J.I.D, Cozz, Omen, EarthGang, Ari Lennox and Lute–so those are a few names that are also likely to be in attendance.