Kut To The Khase: Kim Kardashian Talks Tristan Thompson’s Dirty Doggin’ On Ellen Show, “It’s So F***ed Up”

Kim Kardashian Speaks On Tristan Thompson Cheating On Ellen

Kim Kardashian took a seat to chop it up with Ellen to talk about several things, one of which being the embarrassing and terribly-timed cheating scandal that her sister Khloe had to endure while she was also birthing a child.

When asked her opinion on the subject, Kim had this to say:

“Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up. Like, I…I…it’s…I *shrugs*. We we’re really rooting for Khloe, and we still are, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over. I kinda made this rule with my brother. If there’s a baby involved, I’m gonna keep it cute, keep it classy and try not to talk too bad. I’m gonna try not to say anything too negative because one day True is gonna see this and…it’s just so messed up.”

The folks over at TMZ have full video of Kim’s comments that you can check out. This episode of Ellen’s show will air this Monday.