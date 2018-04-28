When The Checks Stop Coming In Exclusive: Lil Kim’s North Jersey Manse To Be Auctioned Off Next Month! [Receipts]

Brooklyn Rapper’s Home To Be Auctioned To The Highest Bidder

Lil Kim’s palatial pad is set to hit the auction block next month because the rapper has failed to pay the mortgage for almost 10 years, BOSSIP has learned.

HSBC bank sued Lil Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Jones, back in 2010 after she stopped paying the nearly $10,000 a month payments for her $1.5 million mortgage the year before. Kim bought the home – which boasts 6,000 square feet in one of the most prestigious zip codes in New Jersey – for $2.275 million in 2002, according to public records.

The case went through the courts and Kim tried at times to go to mediation with the bank in order to work out a payment plan.

But the bank said Lil Kim stopped responding to the suit, and about a year ago, a judge approved Kim’s foreclosure.

Now anyone with a few spare million dollars can own Lil Kim’s now former abode, which sits on two acres and has a tennis court on the grounds. Although the opening bid is just $100, the bank said it won’t accept less than the amount Kim owed – $1.9 million – to sell the property.

The auction is set to happen in Bergen County, NJ on May 11.

Last year, we exclusively revealed that the “All About The Benjamins” rapper lost the home to foreclosure after a protracted battle with the bank.

Recent pictures from the property show that it’s exterior appears to have fallen into disrepair. It was unclear Friday whether The Queen Bee and her toddler daughter Royal Reign were still living in the mansion.

Hit the flip for Kim’s auction notice: