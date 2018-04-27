What’s Luv: Has Ashanti Been Getting Double Dribbled By James Harden For Over A Year?!

Aint…it…funny???

Is Ashanti Dating James Harden?

There’s currently a rumor swirling that a certain R&B songstress is not only dating an NBA player but has been quietly doing so for quite some time.

Ashanti whose been seemingly single and only posting solo shots of her baaaangin’ bikini baawdy…

is allegedly linked to James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

According to sports website Terez Owens, James flew his new boo out to Houston for his game and they’re 100% dating.

“James Harden put Ashanti up at a Houston hotel, then she sat with his family at the game and he bought her flowers,” a source close to Harden told Terez Owens. “They are 100% in a relationship.”

Not only that, there are rumors that Ashanti and James have quietly coupled up for more than a year. TheJasmineBrand shared a tweet from someone claiming to have seen James and Ashanti together and noted that Ashanti started attending his games last year.

It’ll be interesting to see how this alleged relationship turns out.

Back when James dated Khloe Kardashian he said he didn’t enjoy the “fame” that came with it and that’s why he “eliminated” the relationship.

“I wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me,” Harden told Sports Illustrated. “I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car,” Harden said at the time. “Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Hmmmm, do YOU think Ashanti’s dating James Harden???

