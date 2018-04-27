Going Up On A Thursday: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Pulled In $39M From Thursday Night Screenings Alone

Avengers: Infinity War Is Already Bringing In Strong Numbers

Marvel’s biggest movie to date, Avengers: Infinity War, is already having a strong opening weekend–pulling in $39 million from just the Thursday night showings alone. This statistic already makes the film the fourth biggest preview total in history, ass reported by Variety.

Infinity War is currently being projected to bring in between $225 to $245 million by the end of this weekend, with the very feasible possibility of passing the $250 million mark. These projections, if they become true, make the film one of only five films ever to bring in over $200 million in its opening weekend.

The film arrives less than three months after the insanely huge success of Black Panther, which is now the third largest-grossing domestic film of all time– so it should go without saying that this star-studded cast will dominate the box office for a long while. It has been reported that $300 million mark likely be hit by the second or third week in theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now, go see what all the hype is about before someone spoils it for you.