Basura Tingz: Safaree Says Nicki Minaj’s Mid-Grade Singles Can’t Compare To Congenial Cardi B

Safaree Expresses Dislike For Nicki Minaj’s New Music

Why do people keep asking this man about his ex??? Probably because he’s going to answer.

Safaree visited Big Boy’s morning show and he didn’t stumble one time when the namesake host asked what he thought about Nicki’s recent singles. The Queen Barb dropped both ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun Li’ to the excitement of her fans. Safaree, however says it didn’t put a tinkle in his ginourmous eggplant. “That’s not something I would listen to”. He then goes on to praise Cardi B for being super likable.

Ouch!!

Do you think Safaree is being extra salty or is his opinion on point? Safari also talked leaked nudes, his career and getting robbed after the flip.