Rejoice, Mama Joyce! Kandi Opening Second Location Of Her ‘Old Lady Gang’ Restaurant

Kandi Opening Second “Old Lady Gang” Location

Kandi has had so much success with her Old Lady Gang restaurant that she’s opening a second location.

The AJC’s Atlanta Restaurant Blog reports that the Real Housewife is opening another OLG in Atlanta’s East Point neighborhood.

The new location will be located in Camp Creek Marketplace and will be 2,800 square feet.

The restaurant will continue to serve the typical southern fare as the original location.

Try them all! #oldladygang A post shared by Old Lady Gang (@oldladygang) on Apr 26, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

