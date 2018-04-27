Bae Of The Day: Meet The Curly-Haired Beauty Who Crazied Up Last Night’s ‘Atlanta’ Episode

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

#TBT to SANTORINI 🇬🇷

A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

Atlanta’s Bae Stole The Show

If you saw last night’s Atlanta episode, then you saw one woman steal the damn show. She hugged up on Alf, caused a scene and gave us the most dramatic fall in TV history. Everyone left with one question: who’s that girl? Her name is Jerusha Cavazos and she’s bae. We found her IG and her most incredibly beautiful pics for your viewing pleasure.

chi town is starting to grow on me ? 🐒

A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

Take a look…we can’t wait to see her in more stuff for sure.

#TBH I still cry a little bit when I get a hair cut ✂️✂️✂️

A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

I will stare at you in disbelief 🧘🏽‍♀️

A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

Hydrated < Caffeinated ☕️

A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

LIBRAFEST 2k17 🍻🍻🍻

A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

LEGZ 👯

A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

    2017. You make me blush girl ☺️

    A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

    favorite pastime? …einstien 📓🚀👩🏽‍🚀

    A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

    cheer up sleepy jean 🐣

    A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on

