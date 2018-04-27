Bae Of The Day: Meet The Curly-Haired Beauty Who Crazied Up Last Night’s ‘Atlanta’ Episode

#TBT to SANTORINI 🇬🇷 A post shared by jerushacavazos (@jerushacavazos) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Atlanta’s Bae Stole The Show

If you saw last night’s Atlanta episode, then you saw one woman steal the damn show. She hugged up on Alf, caused a scene and gave us the most dramatic fall in TV history. Everyone left with one question: who’s that girl? Her name is Jerusha Cavazos and she’s bae. We found her IG and her most incredibly beautiful pics for your viewing pleasure.

Take a look…we can’t wait to see her in more stuff for sure.