Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Talk Injecting Culture Into Hollywood [Video]

Ryan Coogler And Michael B. Jordan Talk About Their Roles In Hollywood

During ComplexCon 2017, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan came together to discuss the new wave of films and TV programming headed by people of color storming the industry right now.

The frequent collaborators take a look at their similar upbringings and also their entries into the entertainment industry. They discuss everyone from Issa Rae to Donald Glover changing the face of pop culture through their work in front of and behind the camera. This is a dope conversation you don’t wanna miss.