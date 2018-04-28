Man…WHAT? Kanye Releases First Trolly Track From His New Sunken CD, With Some Pootie Tang-Approved Bars Of Confusion
Kanye West’s New Track “Lift Yourself” Is Pure Trollage
After all his alt-right-flavored whooping and hollering on social media all week, Kanye FINALLY promised us some fire music, complete with bars that would provide some clarity on the saddening stance he’s taken and the crew of deplorables he’s chosen to align his dragon energy with.
Kanye finally fed the fans some of this music he repeatedly promises between frustrating “free-thought” rants, even promising Ebro that the bars he was about to bless us with would provide closure on all his disappointing diatribes from the week.
But instead…we got…THIS.
You can listen to Kanye’s new track “Lift Yourself” on his website HERE. And in case you’re unable to listen at the moment, here’s Kanye’s verse in its entirety. Yes, we are serious.
Poopy-di scoop / Scoop-diddy-whoop
Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop
Poop-di-scoopty / Scoopty-whoop
Whoopity-scoop, whoop-poop
Poop-diddy, whoop-scoop
Poop, poop
Scoop-diddy-whoop / Whoop-diddy-scoop
Whoop-diddy-scoop, poop
Either Kanye is completely trolling us all with this one or this is just a teaser for the REAL track or…honestly we don’t know the alternative scenario. That beat is fire though. *Shrug*
What do YOU think of ‘Ye’s new track??
