Swiper No Swiping: Woman Sneaks Into ICU And Steals Unconscious Ex-Boyfriends Credit Card And Spends Thousands [Video]

Woman Stole Unconscious Patient’s Credit Card, Made $4,000 In Purchases

Charlotte Jackson is facing charges for allegedly stealing a hospital patient’s credit card and racking up thousands of dollars in purchases while he was in the ICU.

Investigators say a Facebook tip lead to her arrest.

Jackson is facing a list of charges including, burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal use of a communication facility. She is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $15,000 bond.