Swiper No Swiping: Woman Sneaks Into ICU And Steals Unconscious Ex-Boyfriends Credit Card And Spends Thousands [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

 

Woman Stole Unconscious Patient’s Credit Card, Made $4,000 In Purchases

 

Charlotte Jackson is facing charges for allegedly stealing a hospital patient’s credit card and racking up thousands of dollars in purchases while he was in the ICU.

 

 

Investigators say a Facebook tip lead to her arrest.

Jackson is facing a list of charges including, burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal use of a communication facility. She is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $15,000 bond.

 

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1637867/count-it-up-count-it-up-woman-sneakily-swipes-credit-card-from-unconscious-ex-boyfriend-in-the-icu-and-spends-thousands/
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus