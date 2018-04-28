Gimme Dat: Feds Are Allegedly Looking To Seize Several Millions In Real Estate And Assets From Ralo If Convicted On Drug Charges

The Feds Are Going After All Of Ralo’s Property, Cars & Money

With his second hearing next week, news has come out about the federal government trying to seize Atlanta rapper Ralo’s property if he’s convicted on the multiple drug charges he’s facing. He’s currently looking at four federal counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The indictment also mentions that if any of the four defendants involved are convicted of the four federal charges, any of the properties connected to the crime can be seized. The assets include: an entire apartment complex, five other properties, upwards of 20 cars, including a Lamborghini and Corvette and an unknown amount of liquid cash.

Ralo is currently in jail as the judge awaits more information on the case to decide if a bond will be granted.

Click through to see more recent photos of Ralo living a ridiculously lavish life on social media, flaunting all of the assets that the Feds are after: