Gimme Dat: Feds Are Allegedly Looking To Seize Several Millions In Real Estate And Assets From Ralo If Convicted On Drug Charges
The Feds Are Going After All Of Ralo’s Property, Cars & Money
With his second hearing next week, news has come out about the federal government trying to seize Atlanta rapper Ralo’s property if he’s convicted on the multiple drug charges he’s facing. He’s currently looking at four federal counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The indictment also mentions that if any of the four defendants involved are convicted of the four federal charges, any of the properties connected to the crime can be seized. The assets include: an entire apartment complex, five other properties, upwards of 20 cars, including a Lamborghini and Corvette and an unknown amount of liquid cash.
Ralo is currently in jail as the judge awaits more information on the case to decide if a bond will be granted.
Click through to see more recent photos of Ralo living a ridiculously lavish life on social media, flaunting all of the assets that the Feds are after:
I never had a hit record in the top 20, but i just booked $20 Thousand for ah show. I never dropped an album but i still get $100k every month in my account from iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Tidal an SoundCloud. I’m that Lil black boy from Da Bluff lived in that 1 bedroom house on Elm street with all his siblings grandma an momma!!! #ThankGod #Alhamdulillah
When they was praying to make ah hit record; i was praying me an my niggas make bond, or possibly get Parol. I lost all my friends cuz i don’t tolerate sucker shit around me, an if u don’t understand that simply means u ah sucker. We ain’t screaming free ah nigga that told on nobody, fuck ah rat they should die. Ima die ah real nigga, an if that ain’t real then u don’t know the definition!!! #FamGoon 👳🏾♂️💩🔫💩