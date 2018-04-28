Exclusive: Georgia Woman Sues Usher AGAIN For Knowingly Infecting Her With Herpes

Laura Helm Said Usher Never Told Her He Allegedly Had The STD; Now Suing For Money Damages

A Georgia woman who accused Usher of knowingly transmitting herpes to her during two intimate encounters has filed another lawsuit against the singer.

Laura Helm sued Usher this week in Georgia, for several counts of negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud and after she said Usher concealed his diagnosis and infected her with the incurable virus in 2017, according to her complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Helm initially sued Usher for $20 million last summer with similar accusations, however following a dispute with her lawyer, she dropped the case before a judge could dismiss it with prejudice – which would have barred her from refiling.

The woman repeated her earlier claims about her sexual contact with the allegedly infected “Caught Up” singer: She said in court docs that they were platonic friends until last year, when Usher began expressing strong interest in her sexually. She said they first had sex in April 2017 at her Atlanta-area house, which included vaginal sex with a condom and oral sex without one. The plaintiff said that Usher ran to the bathroom when he ejaculated, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

About two weeks later, while in New Orleans, the former radio station employee and singer said she and Usher had sex again, but this time it was without any protection. She said once again, Usher refused to ejaculate in front of her, and instead grabbed his penis and ran into the bathroom.

A few days later, the woman said she noticed an unusual bump on the inside of her cheek. And a few days after that, she noticed another painful bump the size of a green pea on her vagina.