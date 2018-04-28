Make Asinine G.O.O.D. Again: Kanye West Turns Headazz Tweets Into Headazz Song Featuring T.I. “Ye Vs. The People”

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Robert Kamau/GC Images/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kanye West “Ye Vs The People” Featuring T.I.

After trolling the soul out of whatever is left of his fans who are anxiously anticipating his new alt-bum, Kanye West also released a “real” song last night that tries to explain his malevolent MAGA mindset.

Here’s a sunken snippet:

Thoughts? Are these the type of songs you want to hear from Kanye?

Categories: Bolitics, Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Music

