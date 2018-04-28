Headphones Company Backs Out Of $5 Million Deal With Tekashi69 Amid Shooting Investigation

Tekashi69 Just Lost Out On A $4.9 Million Deal

Tekashi69 must be pretty upset with himself right now, because the rapper just flushed a $4.9 million down the toilet. The headphones company that the Brooklyn native was about to lock a multi-million dollar endorsement with has decided to pull out of the deal.

TMZ spoke with a representative at TUNES Audio, who revealed that because 6ix9ine is now a person of interest in an NYC shooting, that was enough for the company to decide not to close the deal. The rep continued on saying that they believe, “at this time it is in the best interest of our company to move on. We wish him well, he’s a great artist.”

Under the now debunked deal, Tekashi was on board to promote TUNES Audio’s red $249 headphones in exchange for a healthy $4.9 million check. Now, that whole exchange has been washed down the drain since he’s a person of interest, and was just recently barred from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.