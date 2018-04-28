Handicapped-Mocker-In-Chief Donald Trump Bemoans How Hard It Was To Watch Special Olympics
Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images
Donald Trump Complains About Difficulty Of Watching Paralympics
Donald Trump became President of The United States after infamously mocking a disabled reporter during the 2016 campaign.
Yesterday, according to NYDailyNews, Trump again displayed his inability to be a decent human being while hosting Paralymic athletes who competed in Pyeongchang, China in March.
“What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me,” Trump said, standing on the White House North Portico surrounded by members of the Olympic and Paralympic teams. “And I watched — it’s a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could.”
“A little tough to watch”? Do handicapped people make him THAT uncomfortable? In a word, yes.
Obviously, Trump’s boot-lickers rushed to his defense with some weak-azz excuse about how he was only referring tow “tough” it was to watch because of his schedule *emoji eye-roll*.
Sure.