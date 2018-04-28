Handicapped-Mocker-In-Chief Donald Trump Bemoans How Hard It Was To Watch Special Olympics

Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump Complains About Difficulty Of Watching Paralympics

Donald Trump became President of The United States after infamously mocking a disabled reporter during the 2016 campaign.

Yesterday, according to NYDailyNews, Trump again displayed his inability to be a decent human being while hosting Paralymic athletes who competed in Pyeongchang, China in March.

“What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me,” Trump said, standing on the White House North Portico surrounded by members of the Olympic and Paralympic teams. “And I watched — it’s a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could.”

“A little tough to watch”? Do handicapped people make him THAT uncomfortable? In a word, yes.

TRUMP (talking about Paralympians): It's a little tough to watch, but I watched as much as I could. Imagine losing your legs then fighting your way to the top of a new sport only to be INSULTED by the President of the United States.pic.twitter.com/algPdZL4Sb — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 27, 2018

Obviously, Trump’s boot-lickers rushed to his defense with some weak-azz excuse about how he was only referring tow “tough” it was to watch because of his schedule *emoji eye-roll*.

Sure.