Feeling It? Nicki Minaj Previews Sexy New Ballad & Beats Her Chest In "Chun Li" BTS

- By Bossip Staff
Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Nicki Minaj Is Slowing It Down In New Single

Issa vibe! Nicki Minaj seems to be going sultry in the studio next. The “Chun Li” rapper gave us a double dose of bars recently and now she’s making it sexy. Nicki posted up the preview to her IG story yesterday and fans are calling it a winner!

How do you think it sounds?

Nick also previewed some BTS from her “Chun Li” video, she says it will blow your mind!

