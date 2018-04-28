Feeling It? Nicki Minaj Previews Sexy New Ballad & Beats Her Chest In “Chun Li” BTS
Nicki Minaj Is Slowing It Down In New Single
Issa vibe! Nicki Minaj seems to be going sultry in the studio next. The “Chun Li” rapper gave us a double dose of bars recently and now she’s making it sexy. Nicki posted up the preview to her IG story yesterday and fans are calling it a winner!
How do you think it sounds?
Nick also previewed some BTS from her “Chun Li” video, she says it will blow your mind!