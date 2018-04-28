Floyd Mayweather Wants Nelly And His Throwback GF Ashanti To Testify In Lawsuit Against Shantel Jackson For Swiping Thousands From Him

Floyd Mayweather To Question Nelly And Ashanti In Lawsuit

As you’re likely well aware, Floyd Mayweather has been at odds with Nelly since the rapper began living with his ex Shantel “Miss Jackson” almost immediately after she left him. And now he’s using the legal system to exact revenge on the rapper.

If you’ll recall, back in 2014, Shantel Jackson filed her own lawsuit against Floyd, alleging frequent assault and battery in their abusive relationship. She also sued for defamation and invasion of privacy, as he publicly aired out her medical records complete with photos to expose her plastic surgeries and an alleged abortion.

Floyd then countersued Shantel late last year, claiming that she had fraudulently used his credit cards for high-priced purchases and straight-up stole money from him — preying on the fact that he only had an 8th grade education and also not enough sense to check his bank statements.

Now, according to The Blast, Mayweather is taking things two petty steps forward in his case. As of April 20th, he filed documents intending to depose Nelly…AND his ex-girlfriend Ashanti in the case for proof of Miss Jackson’s supposed scammer antics.

It’s not clear what information he would feel Ashanti had for the case, since she’s been done with Nelly since 2010. But most likely, he wants to open up Nelly and his ex to embarrassing questions whose answers would be public record.

The deposition is currently set for January of next year. SMH.

Getty