Westside Get The Money: TDE Announces Pop-Up Shops To Accompany Upcoming Championship Tour

Top Dawg Ent Announces Pop-Up Shops For Label Tour

Top Dawg Entertainment is about to do it big this summer.

On Friday, TDE announced that along with their highly-anticipated Championship Tour, the label will also be hosting a series of special pop-up shops. The shops will be set up at 16 locations across North America, including dates in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago.

The brand has not yet announced what kind of products will be sold at the events, but it’s sure to be some heat based on the merch they regularly release. On top of that, the flyers for the event feature a NIKE logo along side TDE’s, so some of Kendrick Lamar’s super hard-to-get Cortez collaborations might be in the building.

The Championship Tour will feature almost every TDE artist including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker, along with special guests to be announced. The tour and the pop-up both kick off May 4 in Vancouver.