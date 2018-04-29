Yeezus Forgives: Here’s Why Kanye Thinks Putting His Late Mother’s Plastic Surgeon On His New Album Cover Can Lead To World Peace

The Alleged Album Cover For Kanye’s Upcoming Album Is… Interesting

In what he’s calling an “act of forgiveness” Kanye West is putting the man responsible for his mother’s death on his album cover.

West shared a text between him and someone named Wes, and included a photo of plastic surgeon Jan Adams. Kanye says the pic will be his cover art and the album will be called, “Love Everyone.”

In 2007 Adams performed breast reduction surgery along with liposuction and other procedures on Donda which led to her later passing away at home. The coroner said the death was linked to coronary issues triggered by the surgeries.

Kanye tells us the album cover is an olive branch to Adams as he urged his fans to reach out to someone they haven’t spoken to in a while and settle their differences, something he believes could lead to “world peace”.

Kanye thinks moments like the leaders of North and South Korea embraced is the beginning of something great in the world and him choosing this album cover his him doing his part.