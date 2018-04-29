We Don’t Believe You, You Need More People: Compton Officials Claim Dark Brown Water Is Safe For Residents To Drink [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Compton Residents Want Brown Water Issues Resolved Immediately
State officials say tests conducted on dark rust-colored water in a Compton neighborhoods “show no signs of bacteria or any other health risk.”
The officials were responding to complaints by residents who use the Sativa Water District that their water was coming out of the tap with a dark color.Many residents said they were afraid to use the discolored water.
There are approximately 1700 residents affected.