So Dope: One-Handed Football Player Shaquem Griffin Makes NFL History With Seahawks Draft [Video]

Seattle Seahawks Draft Shaquem Griffin

Shaquem Griffin just made history by becoming the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL after being picked by the Seattle Seahawks on the third day of the 2018 NFL Draft. Griffin, whose twin brother Shaquill also played for UCF and is now a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, was born with a congenital birth defect that affected his ability to use his left hand and had it amputated when he was a child because of extreme pain he felt in the extremity.

Watch the emotional moment Shaquem discovered he had been drafted.