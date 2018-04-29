Wilson Family Preciousness: Ciara & Russell Celebrate Sienna Princess’ First Birthday

Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate Sienna Princess’ First Birthday

The Wilsons are celebrating the first birthday of their baby girl. Russell and Ciara both sent out sweet messages to their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson who was born April 28, 2017.

According to CiCi, the birth of her baby girl was “one of the best days of her life” and Sienna is her “angel.”

Russell also added a special note on the TraceMe app recapping all of baby Sienna’s firsts from the first time he held her, to her first tooth.

How precious is that???

1st Family #Easter 🐣 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 2, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Happy B-Day Sienna, more on the flip.