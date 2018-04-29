Wilson Family Preciousness: Ciara & Russell Celebrate Sienna Princess’ First Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Russell Wilson and Ciara were spotted arm-in-arm while leaving Tom Ford Fashion Show 2018 in New York City

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate Sienna Princess’ First Birthday

The Wilsons are celebrating the first birthday of their baby girl. Russell and Ciara both sent out sweet messages to their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson who was born April 28, 2017.

According to CiCi, the birth of her baby girl was “one of the best days of her life” and Sienna is her “angel.”

Russell also added a special note on the TraceMe app recapping all of baby Sienna’s firsts from the first time he held her, to her first tooth.

How precious is that???

1st Family #Easter 🐣

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Happy B-Day Sienna, more on the flip.

1 year ago. Jesus blessed us with you. I love you my sweet SiSi. #HappyBirthday @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus