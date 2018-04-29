Didn’t She Tell You?! Rihanna Responds To Savage Suggestions That She Stop Selling Fenty & Making Music

Please don’t stop the music…

Rihanna Responds To Album Demands

RiRi knows her fans are fed up with her lack of music and she’s finally responding.

As previously reported Rihanna’s Navy has been hounding her with questions about new music and wondering when she’ll stop being the Avon lady selling Fenty and get back in the studio.

Hey Rihanna.. how about some Fenty Music pic.twitter.com/ByKxePT4Kq — TZA (@Twonesterr) March 29, 2018

WHERE IS THE ALBUM??? WE NEED THE DAMN ALBUM pic.twitter.com/x1EWLgpXWs — CHRISS (@cabellosfenty) March 30, 2018

But when two fans, in particular, asked Ri directly, Rihanna finally responded.

“She coming sis!” said Ri about a possible forthcoming project.

Mind you it’s been TWO years since Rihanna dropped “Anti” so it’s definitley time for some Bad Gal RihRih recordings.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

Not only that, Rihanna faked people out with a promo photo that fans assumed was for music but turned out to be for her Fenty Savage lingerie.

didn’t they tell u? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Are you ready for some new music from Rihanna???