Didn’t She Tell You?! Rihanna Responds To Savage Suggestions That She Stop Selling Fenty & Making Music
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Responds To Album Demands
RiRi knows her fans are fed up with her lack of music and she’s finally responding.
As previously reported Rihanna’s Navy has been hounding her with questions about new music and wondering when she’ll stop being the Avon lady selling Fenty and get back in the studio.
But when two fans, in particular, asked Ri directly, Rihanna finally responded.
“She coming sis!” said Ri about a possible forthcoming project.
Mind you it’s been TWO years since Rihanna dropped “Anti” so it’s definitley time for some Bad Gal RihRih recordings.
Not only that, Rihanna faked people out with a promo photo that fans assumed was for music but turned out to be for her Fenty Savage lingerie.
Are you ready for some new music from Rihanna???