Pretty People, Party Of Two: Shanina Shaik Enters Wedded Bliss With DJ Ruckus In Bahamian Ceremony

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Marries DJ Ruckus In Bahamas

Not gonna lie to you, most of what we know about this couple is because Tyson Beckford wasn’t trying to let her go easily… But that’s the past right?

The very lovely Victoria’s Secret Angel Shanina Shaik entered wedded bliss with DJ Ruckus, in the Bahamas on Saturday, April 28, Us Weekly confirms.

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - MARCH 04: 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

The bride and groom exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family members on the island of Eleuthera, where Ruckus’ cousin Lenny Kravitz lives. Celebrity guests included Kravitz and his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Paris Hilton and model Nadine Leopold.

No wedding photos yet, but Ashlee and Evan took a selfie:

Wet #bahamas

A post shared by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

The location is pretty special for the pair since Ruckus (aka Gregory Andrews) proposed to Shaik on Kravitz’s private beach in December 2016. At the time Shaik was given the choice of two custom Lorraine Schwartz engagement rings, before selecting the one with a hexagon-cut diamond and both of their initials engraved on the band. And get this — Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta are family friends so they were present for the proposal and even hand delivered the rings. Tyrese Gibson and Rev Run also FaceTimed to congratulate the couple after she said yes!

The pair met at Coachella in 2015 after being introduced by Paris Hilton. DJ Ruckus is 34, while his Australian bride Shaik, 27.

Congratulations to the happy couple! They seem very well suited to each other. Hit the flip for some cute coupled up flicks

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - MARCH 04: 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 09: DJ Ruckus and Shanina Shaik pose at the David Jones Spring Summer 2017 Collections Launch after party at David Jones Elizabeth Street Store on August 9, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Richard Buxo / Splash News

MIAMI BEACH, FL - NOVEMBER 29: Shanina Shaik and DJ Rukus attend the L'Eden By Perrier-Jouet opening night in partnership with Vanity Fair at Casa Faena on November 29, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouet

I should have gone to weekend 2 for #coachella 😩💕✌🏽 love these moments …

A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

Double date in CHELLA 👫👫✨❤️ @djruckusofficial @justtnic @larryenglish_

A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

    Continue Slideshow

    The Andrews ( soon to be ) attending @vanityfair ❤️

    A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

    He makes me laugh 😍❤️ He said, “Show them your ring!!!!” #weddingbellssoon

    A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

    Snowflakes & kisses 💋❄️

    A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

    Hehe big kids we are 😍😘👫🎄 (like my Xmas pajamas? I got it from @hm )

    A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

    Awwww Gregory … I MISS YOU 💘💕💘 @djruckusofficial

    A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Bangers, Coupled Up, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus