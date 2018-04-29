Pretty People, Party Of Two: Shanina Shaik Enters Wedded Bliss With DJ Ruckus In Bahamian Ceremony

Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Marries DJ Ruckus In Bahamas

Not gonna lie to you, most of what we know about this couple is because Tyson Beckford wasn’t trying to let her go easily… But that’s the past right?

The very lovely Victoria’s Secret Angel Shanina Shaik entered wedded bliss with DJ Ruckus, in the Bahamas on Saturday, April 28, Us Weekly confirms.

The bride and groom exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family members on the island of Eleuthera, where Ruckus’ cousin Lenny Kravitz lives. Celebrity guests included Kravitz and his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Paris Hilton and model Nadine Leopold.

No wedding photos yet, but Ashlee and Evan took a selfie:

Wet #bahamas A post shared by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on Apr 27, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT

The location is pretty special for the pair since Ruckus (aka Gregory Andrews) proposed to Shaik on Kravitz’s private beach in December 2016. At the time Shaik was given the choice of two custom Lorraine Schwartz engagement rings, before selecting the one with a hexagon-cut diamond and both of their initials engraved on the band. And get this — Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta are family friends so they were present for the proposal and even hand delivered the rings. Tyrese Gibson and Rev Run also FaceTimed to congratulate the couple after she said yes!

The pair met at Coachella in 2015 after being introduced by Paris Hilton. DJ Ruckus is 34, while his Australian bride Shaik, 27.

