Positivity: Waffle House Shooting Hero James Shaw Raises Nearly $200K For Victims

Someone we actually LOVE…

James Shaw Raises $188K For Waffle House Shooting Victims

James Shaw, the hero who wrestled the gun away from the Waffle House shooter during the April 22 attack is making another heroic endeavor.

Shortly after the incident, Shaw launched a crowdfunding campaign for the victims of the deadly attack that’s so far raised nearly $200K.

ABC News reports that Shaw initially wanted to raise $15,000, and as of this morning, he’s surpassed that with a whopping $188,000. The crowdfunding campaign’s authenticity has been confirmed by the network.

“Please take the time to donate as all of the proceeds will be given to the families. Thank you again for your generosity and blessings!” wrote Shaw to donors.

We applaud James for showing what TRUE heroism looks like. It’s a shame that y’alls lil orange sludge in office is focused on Koonye Kanye and can’t find the time to even acknowledge Mr. Shaw.