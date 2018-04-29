Courtside Coupled Up: Beysus And Hubby Hov Hit Up Pelicans Vs. Warriors Playoffs Game
- By Bossip Staff
The Coupled Up Carters graced Oakland’s ORACLE Arena Saturday night for Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors. And Bey seemed to be having a good time, even without Lebron playing for either team.
Of course the internet had some hilarious reactions! Hit the flip to see more