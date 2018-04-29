Courtside Coupled Up: Beysus And Hubby Hov Hit Up Pelicans Vs. Warriors Playoffs Game

- By Bossip Staff
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 28: Entertainers Jay-Z and Beyonce look on during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on April 28, 2018 in Oakland, California.

Beyonce And Jay-Z Attend Pelicans/Warriors Playoffs Game

The Coupled Up Carters graced Oakland’s ORACLE Arena Saturday night for Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors. And Bey seemed to be having a good time, even without Lebron playing for either team.

