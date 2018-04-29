 Michelle Wolf Scorched Sarah Huckabee Sanders And Her Badly Blended Lie-Shadow Into A Twice-Baked Potato At The WHCD

Michelle Wolf Perfectly Roasts Sarah Huckabee Sanders At The WHCD

For the second year in a row, Cheeto-in-Chief Donald Trump didn’t attend the annual White House Correspondents Dinner–but luckily for all of us in it for the jokes, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was there for a good roasting.

Former Daily Show writer Michelle Wolf was this year’s entertainer, and her jokes about the White House Press Secretary were the biggest take-away from the night. She roasted Sanders perfectly as she made jokes about her being in The Handmaid’s Tale, how she makes her eye-shadow, and now knowing what to call the political advisor.

The result is absolutely hilarious.