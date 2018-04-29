Texas Couple Arrested For Enslaving Guinean Girl For Sixteen Years…They Bought Her When She Was Only 5! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
(TARRANT COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE)

Denise Cros-Toure and Mohamed Toure both have been federally charged with forced labor of a minor. Mohamed Toure is the son of the first Guinea president. The couple is fighting the case and says the girl was treated just like a member of the family with all of their kids having chores just like the alleged victim.

The young woman escaped the alleged “house of horrors” with the help of neighbors.

