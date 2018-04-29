Get Well: Rick Ross Reportedly Performed DESPITE Delays Due To Seizures And Breathing Issues Over The Weekend

Rick Ross Show Delayed By Seizures

We’re praying for Rick Ross’ health after new reports say Rozay had to delay a show this weekend due to seizures and trouble breathing.

According to Page Six reports:

We’re told Ross had fans waiting an hour because he was having “seizures” and “trouble breathing” backstage. “His team had to get a masseuse to massage him for an hour to relax his body,” a source said. His rep did not get back to us, though Ross said in a report he’s “feeling good.”

Let’s hope he’s not pushing himself too hard. It seems like a bit much to still perform AFTER having multiple seizures.