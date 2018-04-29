Get Well: Rick Ross Reportedly Performed DESPITE Delays Due To Seizures And Breathing Issues Over The Weekend

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: BlocBoy JB (L) and Rick Ross perform at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on April 23, 2018 in New York City.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rick Ross Show Delayed By Seizures

We’re praying for Rick Ross’ health after new reports say Rozay had to delay a show this weekend due to seizures and trouble breathing.

According to Page Six reports:

We’re told Ross had fans waiting an hour because he was having “seizures” and “trouble breathing” backstage.

“His team had to get a masseuse to massage him for an hour to relax his body,” a source said.

His rep did not get back to us, though Ross said in a report he’s “feeling good.”

Let’s hope he’s not pushing himself too hard. It seems like a bit much to still perform AFTER having multiple seizures.

