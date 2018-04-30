This Excerpt From Issa Rae’s Book From *Checks Notes* THREE Years Ago About Dating Asian Men Is Tearing Twitter Apart
Issa Rae wrote her ‘Adventures Of Awkward Black Girl’ book in 2015 and it was a pretty popular book that came and went without much controversy. That was until this weekend when someone’s book club revisited it or something and an old excerpt came back to life.
The portion in question is about Issa suggesting that black women date Asian men instead of black men.
The page has split the timeline. On one hand, if a black man had said that, he'd be getting dragged across the ashy abyss. On the other, Issa is a comedian and this does seem like a tongue-in-cheek comment. Plus a book a few years old might not be the best representation of her current thinking. Still, it's quite the lightning rod.