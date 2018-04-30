More Like KLANos, Amiright? The Most Hilarious Tweets About The Fate Of Wakanda In ‘Infinity War’

Thanos poppin up in Wakanda like: pic.twitter.com/kazIov3xrs — Big G.R.I.T.S. (@305ALLtheWAY) April 29, 2018

Thanos Vs. Wakanda

*LIGHT SPOILERS AHEAD*

You’ve seen Infinity War by now, right? RIGHT?! If you have then you know at some point Thanos touches down in Wakanda and s*** goes all the way left. And, for many of the people who saw the movie, all they cared about was what happens to T’Challa, Wakanda and everyone else we loved from the Black Panther movie.

So when Thanos starts trying to wreck shop in the Motherland, the outrage was palpable. And hilarious.

That scene when Thanos pulled up to Wakanda and asked "Do black men value black women" >>>> — Jiren (@awwhalenawl) April 28, 2018

Take a look at the distraught and angry reactions to Thanos trying to come for the king.