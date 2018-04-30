Electric Lady: Janelle Monae Explains The Importance Of Coming Out As Pansexual

Janelle Monae Speaks Further On Pansexuality

After revealing to the world her pansexuality, Janelle Monae is speaking further on her decision to come out.

As previously reported the “Dirty Computers” songstress told Rolling Stone in her cover story that she initially identified as bisexual but then later read about pansexuality, an attraction toward someone regardless of their sex or gender identity, and identified with that as well.

Now Monae’s expounding on that and explaining why it was necessary to speak so candidly about being queer.

The singer sat down with CBS’ Tony Dokoupil for an extensive interview in her hometown of Kansas City. After meeting with Monae’s mother, recovered addict father and 11 aunts, Dokoupil asked the singer about her relationship with her late mentor Prince.

“If this was Star Wars, he was kind of like Yoda to my Han Solo,” said Monae.

He then asked her if she too would portray her sexuality as sexually fluid like the Purple Rain singer did, and she said ‘no’, because she wants “Dirty Computers” like herself to feel represented and celebrated.

“I think that is important for people to be proud of their identity,” she said. “I am very proud to be a queer, young black woman in America. I’m proud of who I am. I love myself, and I want for all the Dirty Computers around the world to feel seen, to be heard, and to feel celebrated and to know that I’m right there with you.

What an electric lady. Did you know that after Janelle came out “pansexuality” became the top search on Merriam-Webster?

We love that Janelle is so open about who she is, it’s refreshing to see her be transparent about her true self.

