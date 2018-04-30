Poor Thang: Cinnamon Toast Trump Declares WHCD Dead After Michelle Wolf Cremated His Toupée

Trump Reacts To Michelle Wolf’s WHCD Roast

Donald Trump woke up hangry this morning and eager to address comedian Michelle Wolf’s fantastic performance at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Long story short, she bruised his ego.

Wolf, a former Daily Show writer went IN on everyone in Trump’s administration. Trump called it a “total disaster” and “am embarrassment” then declared the entire function deceased on twitter.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

he White House Correspondents’ Association didn’t take to kindly to the jokes either. The association President, Margaret Talev, released a statement saying that Michelle’s roast went against it’s “mission”. Many had hoped she’s apologize, but oh well!

“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people,” Talev said. “Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.”