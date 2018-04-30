Poor Thang: Cinnamon Toast Trump Declares WHCD Dead After Michelle Wolf Cremated His Toupée
Trump Reacts To Michelle Wolf’s WHCD Roast
Donald Trump woke up hangry this morning and eager to address comedian Michelle Wolf’s fantastic performance at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Long story short, she bruised his ego.
Wolf, a former Daily Show writer went IN on everyone in Trump’s administration. Trump called it a “total disaster” and “am embarrassment” then declared the entire function deceased on twitter.
he White House Correspondents’ Association didn’t take to kindly to the jokes either. The association President, Margaret Talev, released a statement saying that Michelle’s roast went against it’s “mission”. Many had hoped she’s apologize, but oh well!
“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people,” Talev said. “Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.”
Damn, these people can’t take
some truth a joke???