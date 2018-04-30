Muva, May I: Amber Rose Says She Wants Some ‘Chun Li’ Loving From Nicki Minaj—But Did Onika Shut Her Down?
Amber Rose Shoots Her Shot At Nicki Minaj
Amber Rose apparently got so turned on by a recent photo of a certain “Chun Li” rapper, that she let some unbridled thirst flow from her fingertips.
Late Sunday Muva was spotted at West Hollywood’s Argyle Club rocking a new look that included a blonde weave ponytail and a copious curve huggin’ bodysuit…
before that, however, she had a moment on her InstaStory where she at first complained about not being able to sleep, before apparently thinking about having some sweet dreams to Nicki Minaj.
“F*** me,” she captioned a photo of Onika filling out a one-piece.
Nicki (of course) responded to the post and publicly told Amb that she JUST saw her at Coachella and she didn’t approach her with that same energy.
“Knock it off,” said Nicki.
Amb then told her to call her so they could discuss some possible bedroom Barbie Tingz.
“You got my number bae, you know what’s up,” said Amber.
Oh???
Do YOU think Amb and Onika will hook up? We know Amb’s really about that life; but is Nicki???
More “new look, who dis” Amber Rose on the flip.
While partying at Argyle Amber turned up to Nicki’s track.