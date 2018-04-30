Ain’t Over: Marlo Hampton’s Still #RHOAReunion Ripping Kenya Moore—& Says The Entire Cast Shadily Did THIS

Marlo Hampton Blasts Kenya Moore, Says RHOA Cast Hid Her Relationship

Yes, Marlo Hampton’s still got some words for Kenya Moore and yes, she’s still ripping her after the RHOA Reunion.

As previously reported NeNe’s rekindled friend and Kenya went at it over claims that Marlo tried to blackmail NeNe with her Italian ex John. Not only that Kenya once again brought up claims that Marlo is a professional prostitute.

Now Marlo’s telling TMZ that Kenya’s not only a liar who completely fabricated the NeNe blackmail story, she should consider taking an EPT test to prove her pregnancy.

“Kenya went and had somebody say ‘Hey, I’m gonna attack Marlo, give me some good reads. she did good though, she had some good reads, they weren’t truthful but they were good. I know she probably won’t’ take an EPT but anyway, I’ll move on and be nice. All the things she said were false.”

In a surprising twist, however, she also added that the entire cast knows she’s not a promiscuous paid companion and instead was actually in a relationship with a man for FIVE years.

I dated one guy for five years. Kenya that hurt me to my core, stop saying I’m a prostitute, a call girl. I was with one guy for five years, that they know of but they won’t acknowledge that. Sheree knows about my relationship of five years, NeNe knows about it, Kandi knows about it, a lot of the girls know about my relationship, who I dated—-but they won’t talk about it.”

Oh??? A secret relationship? Tell us more Marlo…