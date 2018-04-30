Gang Gang: Beyoncé Posts Up Pictures With Hubby Hov… And Destiny’s Child May Be Coming On Tour Too!
For all the folks who have been clamoring for a Destiny’s Child reunion, there’s good news.
UK tabloid The Sun reports that Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams will be joining select dates on the OTR II tour.
“Beyonce worked tirelessly on her Coachella headline performance but the crowning moment was her medley with Kelly and Michelle. They really enjoyed working together again after so long and now Bey is keen for them to be part of On The Run II.
The girls have their own work commitments and families but could fly out for certain dates to surprise fans because they’re all aware of the demand for a reunion.
“It is the perfect way to celebrate 20 years since their debut album.”
Good news right?!
The tabloid also points out that even after their second Coachella performance, the ladies reunited AGAIN for Peter Dundas’ LA store opening last Tuesday. Check out photos from that below then hit the flip for the latest from Bey’s IG:
Can you keep up?
As you guys already know, Bey and Hubby Hov hit up the Pelicans/Warriors game Saturday night
Bey posted a photo of her full look from Saturday and included a photo with Hov as well as some fun shots that compared how her playoffs seating paired perfectly with her Coachella set.